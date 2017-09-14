Colliers International | Wisconsin and Inland Companies hires first CFO

Ryan Frohmader spent 11 years with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP

September 14, 2017, 12:25 PM

Colliers International|Wisconsin and Inland Companies, Inc., has named Ryan Frohmader the company’s first chief financial officer.

Frohmader joins Colliers and Inland from Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP where he spent 11 years, most recently as senior tax manager. His first day was Sept. 5.

In this new role, Frohmader will help manage growth and integration across all service lines. He will also focus on business development, business planning and operations, as well as bolstering their best-in-class accounting team.

“As we have continued to expand, both in headcount and our service offerings, we felt strongly we needed someone with a high degree of financial sophistication and business savvy,” Mike Fardy, president of Colliers International|Wisconsin and Inland Companies, Inc. said in a written statement. “Equally important, we put extraordinary effort into building a great culture and a next generation leadership team and we are confident Ryan is a strong match for our values.”

Frohmader graduated from the University of Wisconsin- ilwaukee with a bachelor’s degree in accounting a master’s degree in taxation.

He said he looks forward to building relationships with clients and colleagues.

“There’s significant opportunity here to strengthen our service lines and have them work more efficiently together to better serve our clients,” Frohmader said. “It’s great to be a part of this fast and dynamic environment, to help build a strong team that supports our future.”

Frohmader

