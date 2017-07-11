Coakley Brothers has begun a $6 million renovation project at its headquarters, located in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, that will include the addition of a West Elm furniture store showroom.

The project, at 400 S. 5th St. is being done following the success of Coakley’s Brothers Business Interiors division, which was launched in 2012.

Brothers Business Interiors has quickly become a leader in interior renovation and construction management, furniture specification, and moving management for its clientele, said Peggy Coakley, the company’s chief executive officer.

“Brothers Business Interiors has been an important part of our company’s evolution, and demonstrates how we continue to meet our customers’ needs as a premier service company and a leader in commercial design,” Coakley said.

In December, Brothers Interiors and Coakley Brothers announced plans to open a showroom for the West Elm furniture store in Walker’s Point by 2018.

The 2,000-square-foot space located at 400 S. 5th St. will feature office furnishings designed by West Elm and Brooklyn-based designer, Inscape.

“The designation as the first West Elm Workspace with Inscape showroom in Wisconsin will reinforce that Brothers Interiors is a growing player in the local design industry,” Coakley said.

Built in 1911, the historic Coakley Brothers building was once home to the Milwaukee Printing Company, a corporation made famous for its innovations in candy packaging. Today, the 175,000 square foot building houses Coakley Brothers’ many divisions.

The renovation includes exposing the building’s original wood beams and trusses, restoring the original concrete factor floor, Cream City and Chicago brick and façade, and customizing the West Elm workspace showcase.

Major updates will also be done to the building’s exterior including resurfacing the parking lot and creating exact replicas of the original windows.

Coakley Brothers has procured federal and state historic tax credits to support funding of the project, which is expected to be complete by mid-2018. Coakley Brothers is working with Kubala Washatko Architects and will be self-performing this project with their construction division.

“The renovation of our historic building represents the continued transformation of our company, keeping our roots intact, but our eye on the future,” Coakley said. “This $6 million investment will transform our building, and continue the transformation of this part of the city, which we love as it’s been our home for nearly 130 years.”