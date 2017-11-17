City attorney: mandating affordable housing in all new developments is illegal

Downtown Milwaukee inclusionary zoning proposal put on hold

by

November 17, 2017, 1:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/city-attorney-mandating-affordable-housing-in-all-new-developments-is-illegal/

Portions of the Milwaukee Common Council’s proposed inclusionary zoning proposal mandating affordable housing units in all new residential development in or near downtown Milwaukee are illegal, according to the city attorney’s office.

The proposed ordinance would require apartment developments between North and Greenfield avenues, east of the freeway, that are creating at least 20 new apartment units to rent at least 10 percent of those units at below-market rents.

The Couture.

If the project is receiving a subsidy from the city, the developers would be required to lease 20 percent of the units at below market rents.

The ordinance would be illegal and unenforceable unless the developer was receiving “direct financial assistance” from the city, according to City Attorney Grant Langley.

For example, the Goll Mansion project at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., a 27-story, 192-unit apartment tower could not be affected by the ordinance since the $55 million project did not receive any city financing.

Most downtown apartment developments in recent years have been done without subsidies.

A major apartment project expected to break ground soon is getting city subsidy. The Couture development, planned near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee, is a 44-story luxury apartment tower that will have about 312 apartments could, and is getting nearly $20 million in tax incremental financing. The project has been approved, but has not received its building permits yet, which is when the affordable housing requirement would have to be met.

Developer Rick Barrett said he is not concerned about how the affordable housing requirement would affect The Couture project because he expects to pull the building permits soon, before the ordinance would be adopted.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who sponsored the ordinance and received support from seven other aldermen, told BizTimes earlier this week he did so, in part, because of the Goll Mansion project.

“The Goll project was the last straw for me,” Bauman said in a previous interview. “The developer came in with a lot of promises and we saw they were completely unenforceable. This is something that is enforceable. It is not written in stone. We will accept input.”

Bauman said Friday he is working on modifications.

The city’s Housing Trust Fund Advisory Board met about the issue Thursday, but committee chairman Alderman Michael Murphy, who also sponsored the ordinance, tabled the issue in light of Langley’s opinion.

The city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee was set to review the proposal on Nov. 21. That has also been tabled, said Legislative Liaison Jeffrey Osterman.

Portions of the Milwaukee Common Council’s proposed inclusionary zoning proposal mandating affordable housing units in all new residential development in or near downtown Milwaukee are illegal, according to the city attorney’s office.

The proposed ordinance would require apartment developments between North and Greenfield avenues, east of the freeway, that are creating at least 20 new apartment units to rent at least 10 percent of those units at below-market rents.

The Couture.

If the project is receiving a subsidy from the city, the developers would be required to lease 20 percent of the units at below market rents.

The ordinance would be illegal and unenforceable unless the developer was receiving “direct financial assistance” from the city, according to City Attorney Grant Langley.

For example, the Goll Mansion project at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., a 27-story, 192-unit apartment tower could not be affected by the ordinance since the $55 million project did not receive any city financing.

Most downtown apartment developments in recent years have been done without subsidies.

A major apartment project expected to break ground soon is getting city subsidy. The Couture development, planned near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee, is a 44-story luxury apartment tower that will have about 312 apartments could, and is getting nearly $20 million in tax incremental financing. The project has been approved, but has not received its building permits yet, which is when the affordable housing requirement would have to be met.

Developer Rick Barrett said he is not concerned about how the affordable housing requirement would affect The Couture project because he expects to pull the building permits soon, before the ordinance would be adopted.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who sponsored the ordinance and received support from seven other aldermen, told BizTimes earlier this week he did so, in part, because of the Goll Mansion project.

“The Goll project was the last straw for me,” Bauman said in a previous interview. “The developer came in with a lot of promises and we saw they were completely unenforceable. This is something that is enforceable. It is not written in stone. We will accept input.”

Bauman said Friday he is working on modifications.

The city’s Housing Trust Fund Advisory Board met about the issue Thursday, but committee chairman Alderman Michael Murphy, who also sponsored the ordinance, tabled the issue in light of Langley’s opinion.

The city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee was set to review the proposal on Nov. 21. That has also been tabled, said Legislative Liaison Jeffrey Osterman.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should historic preservation tax credits be eliminated?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hot corridor

Momentum builds along I-94 between Milwaukee and Illinois

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Relying on solvency opinions
Relying on solvency opinions

Considerations for company boards

by Bryan Browning

Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens
Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens

Design driven by function will pay for itself many times over

by Sam Hochberg

Goodwill hunting
Goodwill hunting

Considering the fair value reporting impacts of FASB’s change to impairment testing

by Bryan Browning

If you own a business, you need a succession plan
If you own a business, you need a succession plan

Set your business up for continued success

by Mark Bruss

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW hosts Dave Steele, CEO of PAVE
Wisconsin Club

11/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/30/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm