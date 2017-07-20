Chubby’s Cheesesteaks opening fifth location, in Walker’s Point

The owners of Chubby’s Cheesesteaks will open a fifth location, in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood next month.

The new restaurant will be located inside of the Mobil gas station at 605 S. 1st St.

Murad Hamdan said the store will be slightly smaller than his other locations, but still offer delivery service and late night hours.

“This is such an up and coming part of town and we wanted to be somewhere close to the Third Ward, Fifth Ward and Bay View,” Hamdan said. “It’s a great area and we’ve seen how fast it is developing.”

Hamdan 36, and his brother, Mazin Hamdan, 42, started the Philly Cheesesteak chain 10 years ago when they opened their first store on Milwaukee’s East Side at 2232 N. Oakland Ave.

“We wanted to work for ourselves and both had a restaurant background,” said Murad Hamdan. “We decided to do cheese steaks because there were no authentic places in the area and we thought it would be a great concept on the East Side, so close to a college campus.”

The store was a success and about two and a half years ago, the brothers opened their second location at 2147 Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee.

Two new stores were opened last year, one at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale in late October and another in Brookfield at 3845 N. 124th St. in December. The Glendale and Brookfield locations also sell pizza.

Chubby’s Cheesesteaks employs about 50 people.

“We’ve grown fast but it is easier when you have a good core of employees,” Hamdan said. “That is what is important. We have a good team who has backed us.”