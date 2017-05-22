Chicago investor purchases Brookfield office building

Second along Executive Drive to sell in recent weeks

by

May 22, 2017, 10:37 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/chicago-investor-purchases-brookfield-office-building/

Another office building along Executive Drive in Brookfield has been sold to an Illinois investor.

Executive Center III

Executive Center III, 125 N. Executive Drive, was purchased by Irving Sterling Venture LLC, which is registered to Chicago-based commercial real estate investor group Sterling Properties for $3.3 million according to state records.

The three-story, 55,678-square-foot property was previously owned by Brookfield-based VFC Properties 27 LLC. It has an assessed value of $3.3 million, according to county records.

In April, Executive Center VI, 400 N. Executive Drive, was acquired by Executive Center VI/Brookfield, LLC which is an affiliate of Northbrook, Illinois-based Arthur Goldner & Associates, Inc. for $10.6 million. It has an assessed value of $6.5 million, according to county records.

Another office building along Executive Drive in Brookfield has been sold to an Illinois investor.

Executive Center III

Executive Center III, 125 N. Executive Drive, was purchased by Irving Sterling Venture LLC, which is registered to Chicago-based commercial real estate investor group Sterling Properties for $3.3 million according to state records.

The three-story, 55,678-square-foot property was previously owned by Brookfield-based VFC Properties 27 LLC. It has an assessed value of $3.3 million, according to county records.

In April, Executive Center VI, 400 N. Executive Drive, was acquired by Executive Center VI/Brookfield, LLC which is an affiliate of Northbrook, Illinois-based Arthur Goldner & Associates, Inc. for $10.6 million. It has an assessed value of $6.5 million, according to county records.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

What now?
What now?

Answer that question before employees head to the ER

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Distinguished Lecture Series: Rocky Marcoux
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/24/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm