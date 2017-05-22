Another office building along Executive Drive in Brookfield has been sold to an Illinois investor.

Executive Center III, 125 N. Executive Drive, was purchased by Irving Sterling Venture LLC, which is registered to Chicago-based commercial real estate investor group Sterling Properties for $3.3 million according to state records.

The three-story, 55,678-square-foot property was previously owned by Brookfield-based VFC Properties 27 LLC. It has an assessed value of $3.3 million, according to county records.

In April, Executive Center VI, 400 N. Executive Drive, was acquired by Executive Center VI/Brookfield, LLC which is an affiliate of Northbrook, Illinois-based Arthur Goldner & Associates, Inc. for $10.6 million. It has an assessed value of $6.5 million, according to county records.