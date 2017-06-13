Chef plans new restaurant at former Pastiche space in Bay View

BV 3001 Restaurant and Lounge will be a neighborhood supper club

June 13, 2017, 11:37 AM

The former owner and chef of The Lakeside Restaurant and Lounge in Mukwonago and his son are planning to open a restaurant in the former Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar restaurant space in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

BV 3001 Restaurant and Lounge will be located at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and operated by Jes T. Schoenrock, 23, and Troy Schoenrock, 50, of Palmyra.

The Schoenrocks  are hoping to open the restaurant, which Troy said will be a small neighborhood supper club, by August or early September, pending liquor license approval from the city of Milwaukee next month.

“It’s going to be a family affair,” Troy Schenrock said. “We’re going to have a great team and a great staff but we are also hoping to get the whole family involved.”

Schoenrock opened The Lakeside Restaurant and Lounge in 1999, and later moved the restaurant to the Heaven City property in Mukwonago in 2014. He sold the business in 2015.

BV 3001 will be the second restaurant Schenrock is opening this year, he also plans on reopening the former Richmond House restaurant in Delafield, about six miles south of Whitewater in July. That restaurant will be a pub and grill.

The former Pastiche building has undergone renovations since Pastiche Bistro closed after six years and moved into Hotel Metro downtown in August.

This spring, vintage clothing shop, Plume, opened in the rear of the building, occupying about 1,500 square feet. The building is also going to house a horticulturist and a tattoo artist.

