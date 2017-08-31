The president of CH Coakley has purchased a large warehouse in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood that the company has been leasing since 2014, according to a news release from the company.

CH Coakley president Mike Coakley bought the 212,000-square-foot building at 620 E. Vienna Ave., from InSite Milwaukee, LLC. InSite has owned the property since 2000.

Coakley purchased the building for an undisclosed price.

“Strategically this acquisition is a perfect fit for not only our investment portfolio, but the additional space enables us to expand the growing warehouse, archives and fulfillment offerings for our clients,” Coakley said.

CH Coakley is a provider of third party logistics, commercial moving and fulfillment and document management.

The Vienna Avenue warehouse was built in 1935 and located on an 8.6-acre lot.