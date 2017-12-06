CH Coakley-owned warehouse sold for self-storage

Building constructed in 1920s

by

December 06, 2017, 2:08 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/ch-coakley-owned-warehouse-sold-for-self-storage/

A historic warehouse on Milwaukee’s West Side owned by an affiliate of CH Coakley has been sold for self-storage.

Coakley Wisconsin Avenue LLC sold the eight-story building at 3742 W. Wisconsin Ave. to Platform II-Wisconsin LLC. for $1.8 million, according to state records.

The 102,600-square-foot building, constructed in 1927, is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $756,000.

The property was purchased by Northbrook, Illinois-based Coda Design + Build. Scott Krone who operates the company said he is seeking state and federal historic tax credits for the project and plans to turn the building into self-storage units.

“The demographics of the area are outstanding,” Krone said. “There are not a lot of options in the neighborhood for this type of use.”

Krone said part of the contract with the Coakley family was that the historic integrity of the building had to be preserved. He will also be keeping the clock at the top of the building, Krone said.

The project will take about nine months to complete.

