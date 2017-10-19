CARW announces 2017 commercial real estate deal of the year awards

The Corners of Brookfield, Ikea and the Laacke and Joy redevelopment in downtown Milwaukee were among the deals honored this year by the Wisconsin Commercial Association of Realtors.

CARW held its annual Deal of the Year event Thursday at the Grain Exchange in downtown Milwaukee, recognizing the most notable commercial real estate professionals and transactions.

The CARW Deal of the Year recognition was awarded in seven categories: Bank Loan, Development, Industrial, Investment, Office, Retail, and Judge’s Choice.

“This year’s submissions featured many very large and complicated transactions,” said Tracy Johnson, CARW president and CEO. “Many of the deals featured strong collaboration between brokers and firms. In addition, there was an enormous emphasis on the importance of strong public-private partnerships for making a transaction run smoothly.”

Awards include:

Development: The Corners of Brookfield: Bruce Westling, NAI MLG Commercial and Katie Falvey, The Marcus Corp.

Office: InSinkErator world headquarters site: Kevin C. Barry and David L. Barry, The Barry Company

Retail: IKEA: Max Rasansky, CBRE, Inc.

Industrial: Athea, 1700 W. Cornell St.: James M. Young and James T. Barry III, The Barry Company.

Investment: Master Lock company headquarters: Tom Shepherd, and Jennifer Huber-Bullock, Colliers International.

Bank Loan: Laacke and Joy redevelopment: Bryan Johnsen and Ivan Gamboa, Tri City National Bank.

Judges’ Choice: 84South: Scott Satula and Dan Rosenfeld , Mid-America Real Estate – WI, LLC.

In addition, CARW recognized the following individuals for their support of CARW and the commercial real estate industry:

Affiliate of the Year: Heather Turner Loth, EUA

Friend of CARW: Dale Shaver, Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use

CRE Impact Award: Mark Hogan, WEDC

Realtor of the Year: Jeff Hoffman, Cushman & Wakefield | BOERKE

A complete list of nominees can be found on the CARW website.