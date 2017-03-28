Cafe Zupas to open two Milwaukee-area locations

Café Zupas, a Utah-based fast casual soup and sandwich restaurant chain, will enter the Wisconsin market with three locations.

The first store will open in Middleton (near Madison) in May.

In addition, Cafe Zupas locations are planned at the 84South development and the White Stone Station development in Menomonee Falls. Both of those mixed-use projects are being developed by Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant at White Stone Station would be located north of the Home 2 Suites hotel in the northeast section of the development, according to plans submitted by Cobalt Partners and Rinka Chung Architecture to the city.

The Menomonee Falls Architectural Control Board will consider the plan tonight. The proposal also show 12,000-square-foot and 8,000-square-foot retail buildings planned at the development.

The Café Zupas at 84South in Greenfield is expected to open in early 2018, just west of the Portillos restaurant, along Layton Avenue.

Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Cobalt Partners, said his team traveled to the Café Zupas in Wheeling, Illinois, before committing space in his developments.

“To say we were impressed with the concept would be an understatement,” Yauck said in a written statement. “The offerings highly complement the mix of uses that we are working to deliver to the community. Having a first-in-the-area concept like Café Zupas join our best-in-class line-up reinforces the validity of the suburban mixed-use concept.”

“We are thrilled to expand into Wisconsin and look forward to becoming a contributing member of Greenfield and its surrounding communities,” Edgar Cepuritis, Café Zupas’ vice president of development, said in a written statement.