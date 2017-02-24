Bucks pick developer for apartments near arena

Royal Capital Group to build 90-unit building

by

February 24, 2017, 9:35 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/bucks-pick-developer-for-apartments-near-arena/

The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Milwaukee-based development firm Royal Capital Group LLC to build a 90-unit apartment complex adjacent to a parking structure being built for the new arena.

Rendering of Bucks apartments.

Rendering of Bucks apartments.

The apartments will be located along the eastern side of North Sixth Street between West Juneau Avenue and West McKinley Avenue, on the west side of the parking structure. Construction is expected to begin in fall when the parking structure is complete.

The development will include micro, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans, including some designed as two-story lofts immediately north of the new arena.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with (Royal Capital president) Kevin Newell and his team at Royal Capital to continue transforming this portion of the city,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said in a statement released Friday morning. “Kevin embodies that entrepreneurial spirit and shares our commitment to building a stronger and more vibrant downtown community.”

The Bucks initially began soliciting proposals from apartment developers last March when the construction manager and design team for the parking structure were named. Royal Capitol was selected from a broad group of both local and national developers interested in contributing to the project.

Newell, founded Royal Capital in 2010, focusing on urban development. He is currently working on a 181-unit residential development in Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood and is also a partner on a mixed-used development to replace the Mill Road library branch with a new 17,000 square foot library and 55 mixed-income apartments.

“As fellow Milwaukeeans, Royal Capital is exceptionally excited to be a part of this generational development, not just as a transaction, but as a transformational opportunity for our hometown community,” said Newell.

The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Milwaukee-based development firm Royal Capital Group LLC to build a 90-unit apartment complex adjacent to a parking structure being built for the new arena.

Rendering of Bucks apartments.

Rendering of Bucks apartments.

The apartments will be located along the eastern side of North Sixth Street between West Juneau Avenue and West McKinley Avenue, on the west side of the parking structure. Construction is expected to begin in fall when the parking structure is complete.

The development will include micro, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans, including some designed as two-story lofts immediately north of the new arena.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with (Royal Capital president) Kevin Newell and his team at Royal Capital to continue transforming this portion of the city,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said in a statement released Friday morning. “Kevin embodies that entrepreneurial spirit and shares our commitment to building a stronger and more vibrant downtown community.”

The Bucks initially began soliciting proposals from apartment developers last March when the construction manager and design team for the parking structure were named. Royal Capitol was selected from a broad group of both local and national developers interested in contributing to the project.

Newell, founded Royal Capital in 2010, focusing on urban development. He is currently working on a 181-unit residential development in Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood and is also a partner on a mixed-used development to replace the Mill Road library branch with a new 17,000 square foot library and 55 mixed-income apartments.

“As fellow Milwaukeeans, Royal Capital is exceptionally excited to be a part of this generational development, not just as a transaction, but as a transformational opportunity for our hometown community,” said Newell.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am