Buca di Beppo closes east side restaurant

Greendale location to remain open

March 07, 2017, 12:40 PM

The Buca di Beppo restaurant on Milwaukee’s East Side has closed its doors.

The restaurant, located at 1233 N. Van Buren, shut down on Sunday, an employee there confirmed today. However, the chain’s location in the Southridge Mall in Greendale will remain open, she said.

The Greendale restaurant is the only location left in Wisconsin. Buca closed a location at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute last June.

Calls to Orlando, Florida-based Buca di Beppo’s corporate offices were not returned Tuesday. The Milwaukee location has been taken off Buca’s website.

Buca di Beppo serves Italian food family-style in restaurants with off-the-wall décor. It has more than 100 locations across the U.S., in the UK and in the United Arab Emirates.

