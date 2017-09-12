Brunch to open second restaurant, in Brookfield

Brunch, the downtown Milwaukee restaurant that specializes in, well, breakfast and lunch, will open a second location at Sendik’s Towne Centre in Brookfield.

Brunch owner Morgan Sampson has leased 4,026 square feet of space at 18985 W. Capitol Drive. She is planning to open the restaurant in late fall.

“We are really excited to expand and watch the business grow,” Sampson said.

Sampson, a residential real estate broker, opened Brunch at 800 N. Plankinton Ave. in June 2016, after moving into the former Agave space.

Sampson’s husband, Mike, was planning to take over the social media and marketing for Agave but the restaurant ended up closing before the project began.

“We were asked if we wanted to take over the lease,” Sampson said. “I had always thought about opening my own restaurant so I saw it as a sign. I knew there wasn’t a lot of breakfast in the area. and there are so many hotels and the convention center, so we started Brunch.”

The restaurant has been a success and Sampson said she wants to keep the momentum going with the move west.

The Brookfield location will be co-owned by Brunch chef, Michael Holz, who will be the executive chef of both locations.

Brunch Brookfield will be about 15 percent larger than the Milwaukee restaurant and will also include a patio and have a parking lot, which Sampson is very excited about. The menu will be the same as the downtown Milwaukee location.

Brunch will be one of four new tenants at Sendik’s Towne Centre in Brookfield, said Fred Stallé, a broker with Mid-America Real Estate, who represented Sampson.

Starbucks opened two months ago, LyLy nail salon will also open and Fit Body Bootcamp also signed a lease for space on Sept. 8.

Sendik’s Towne Center is about 86 percent leased and the only space left to fill is 5,500 square feet adjacent to Starbucks, Stallé, said.