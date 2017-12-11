Milwaukee developer Joshua Jeffers is planning a seven-story mixed-use building in downtown Milwaukee next to the Mackie and historic Button Block buildings.

The project, to be called Broadway Connection, will be built at 511 N. Broadway, which is currently a parking lot at the northwest corner of East Clybourn Street and North Broadway.

The building would include 9,400 square feet of first-floor retail and 108 apartments, according to plans submitted to the city. Engberg Anderson Architects is designing the building.

Jeffers, president of Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co. LLC, submitted plans to the city’s historic preservation commission in mid-November for the project, which is planned for a block of historic buildings.

Owner: 511 N. Broadway LLC C/O Jeffers & Co. LLC

Developer: Joshua Jeffers

Cost: $33 million