Brewers Hill apartment project reduced in size

A proposal for an apartment development in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood has been scaled back by about 54 units, according to documents filed with the city of Milwaukee.

The $32 million development by Milwaukee-based Royal Capital Group, includes a 97-unit, four-story building at the southwest corner of North Hubbard Street and East Reservoir Ave. with a ground-level restaurant.

The plan, known as The Hills, also previously called for two, four-story buildings totaling 84 apartments at 1937 N. Hubbard St., located between Palmer and Hubbard streets.

However, the developer filed an amendment to the planned unit development to reduce the number of those units from 84 to approximately 30.

The 30 units will be three-bedroom and three-bedroom, plus den apartments built in three, two-story buildings, said Kevin Newell, president of Royal Capital Group. The project will also include seven three and four-bedroom town homes that are available for purchase.

Newell said he is hoping to attract families and empty-nesters to the development.

Newell purchased the 2.4 acre site in January for $1.8 million, according to state real estate records.

“We are still very optimistic about the project,” Newell said. “We just want to make sure we have the right mix and size of apartments when we go to market so we aren’t over saturating the market with what is already out there.”