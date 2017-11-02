Book World closing after 40 years

After more than 40 years, Appleton-based Book World, which has 20 locations in Wisconsin, will close its doors in early 2018.

The decision comes as online retailer Amazon continues to dominate the market and even the largest brick and mortar book sellers, including Barnes and Noble, struggle.

“We tried to keep Book World afloat, and to be successful, but that was not meant to be,” said a statement on Book World’s website. “With great sadness, we must tell you, today, that our business can no longer go on.”

Locally, Book World has locations in Mequon, West Bend and Sheboygan. Other Wisconsin locations include Stevens Point, Minocqua, Hayward and Manitowoc.

The company has a total of 45 stores in seven Midwestern states.

“The recent national shift in the retail marketplace towards e-commerce has triggered the loss of vital mall anchor stores and a downward spiral in customer counts reducing sales to a level that will no longer sustain our business,” the website said. “Please make every effort to continue to support your local bookstores and all other local businesses. We are truly dependent on each other.”