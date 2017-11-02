Book World closing after 40 years

Company has 20 Wisconsin stores

by

November 02, 2017, 12:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/book-world-closing-after-40-years/

After more than 40 years, Appleton-based Book World, which has 20 locations in Wisconsin, will close its doors in early 2018.

The decision comes as online retailer Amazon continues to dominate the market and even the largest brick and mortar book sellers, including Barnes and Noble, struggle.

Book World at the Mequon Pavilions.

“We tried to keep Book World afloat, and to be successful, but that was not meant to be,” said a statement on Book World’s website. “With great sadness, we must tell you, today, that our business can no longer go on.”

Locally, Book World has locations in Mequon, West Bend and Sheboygan. Other Wisconsin locations include Stevens Point, Minocqua, Hayward and Manitowoc.

The company has a total of 45 stores in seven Midwestern states.

“The recent national shift in the retail marketplace towards e-commerce has triggered the loss of vital mall anchor stores and a downward spiral in customer counts reducing sales to a level that will no longer sustain our business,” the website said. “Please make every effort to continue to support your local bookstores and all other local businesses. We are truly dependent on each other.”

After more than 40 years, Appleton-based Book World, which has 20 locations in Wisconsin, will close its doors in early 2018.

The decision comes as online retailer Amazon continues to dominate the market and even the largest brick and mortar book sellers, including Barnes and Noble, struggle.

Book World at the Mequon Pavilions.

“We tried to keep Book World afloat, and to be successful, but that was not meant to be,” said a statement on Book World’s website. “With great sadness, we must tell you, today, that our business can no longer go on.”

Locally, Book World has locations in Mequon, West Bend and Sheboygan. Other Wisconsin locations include Stevens Point, Minocqua, Hayward and Manitowoc.

The company has a total of 45 stores in seven Midwestern states.

“The recent national shift in the retail marketplace towards e-commerce has triggered the loss of vital mall anchor stores and a downward spiral in customer counts reducing sales to a level that will no longer sustain our business,” the website said. “Please make every effort to continue to support your local bookstores and all other local businesses. We are truly dependent on each other.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am