Big R opening its first Wisconsin location in Burlington

Will occupy vacant Kmart space

by

June 06, 2017, 11:10 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/big-r-opening-its-first-wisconsin-location-in-burlington/

Big R, a big-box retailer specializing in outdoor and farming equipment, will open its first Wisconsin location in a former Kmart store in Burlington.

Allied Big R Stores LLC has leased 83,552 square feet at the Fox River Plaza, 1058 Milwaukee Ave. from Fox River Plaza LLC.

Big R will open its first location in Burlington.

Watseka, Illinois-based Big R was founded in 1964. The company has locations thorough the Midwest.

The Burlington Kmart closed in December 2016.

Yoni Zvi with EDG18 Commercial Real Estate Group represented the landlord and tenant in the transaction.

Big R is entering the Wisconsin market at a time when Mills Fleet Farm, a similar store, is expanding its presence in southeastern Wisconsin. The Brainerd, Minnesota-based company is planning to build 218,000-square-foot stores along Interstate 94 in Kenosha and near the former Dairyland Greyhound Park dog track and Oconomowoc, in the Pabst Farms development.

Big R, a big-box retailer specializing in outdoor and farming equipment, will open its first Wisconsin location in a former Kmart store in Burlington.

Allied Big R Stores LLC has leased 83,552 square feet at the Fox River Plaza, 1058 Milwaukee Ave. from Fox River Plaza LLC.

Big R will open its first location in Burlington.

Watseka, Illinois-based Big R was founded in 1964. The company has locations thorough the Midwest.

The Burlington Kmart closed in December 2016.

Yoni Zvi with EDG18 Commercial Real Estate Group represented the landlord and tenant in the transaction.

Big R is entering the Wisconsin market at a time when Mills Fleet Farm, a similar store, is expanding its presence in southeastern Wisconsin. The Brainerd, Minnesota-based company is planning to build 218,000-square-foot stores along Interstate 94 in Kenosha and near the former Dairyland Greyhound Park dog track and Oconomowoc, in the Pabst Farms development.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm