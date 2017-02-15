BelAir Cantina to open location in Madison

Will be group's sixth restaurant

by

February 15, 2017, 1:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/belair-cantina-to-open-location-in-madison/

BelAir Cantina will open its first restaurant in Madison this summer, marking the sixth location for the Milwaukee-based Cali-Mex restaurant chain.

Interior rendering of the BelAir Cantina in Madison

Interior rendering of the BelAir Cantina in Madison

The Madison location will be located just east of the Capitol Square at 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the space formerly occupied by Francesca’s al Lago.

BelAir announced in October it would open its fifth location at The Corners of Brookfield in April.

BelAir is part of Toro, Toro, Toro, a restaurant group owned by Wisconsin natives Leslie Montemurro, Kristyn Eitel and Scott Johnson. The first restaurant opened in Milwaukee in 2010.

“BelAir fans have been asking us to come to Madison for a very long time, and we’ve been looking for the right space for almost a year,” Montemurro said. “We have a lot of respect for Madison restaurateurs and their commitment to innovation and using the freshest ingredients in their menus. This approach is right in line with our way of doing things. We’re excited to introduce our concept to the market.”

Plans for the new location include an area for outdoor seating, a fun and relaxed environment with a California-inspired décor and menu.

BelAir Cantina will open its first restaurant in Madison this summer, marking the sixth location for the Milwaukee-based Cali-Mex restaurant chain.

Interior rendering of the BelAir Cantina in Madison

Interior rendering of the BelAir Cantina in Madison

The Madison location will be located just east of the Capitol Square at 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the space formerly occupied by Francesca’s al Lago.

BelAir announced in October it would open its fifth location at The Corners of Brookfield in April.

BelAir is part of Toro, Toro, Toro, a restaurant group owned by Wisconsin natives Leslie Montemurro, Kristyn Eitel and Scott Johnson. The first restaurant opened in Milwaukee in 2010.

“BelAir fans have been asking us to come to Madison for a very long time, and we’ve been looking for the right space for almost a year,” Montemurro said. “We have a lot of respect for Madison restaurateurs and their commitment to innovation and using the freshest ingredients in their menus. This approach is right in line with our way of doing things. We’re excited to introduce our concept to the market.”

Plans for the new location include an area for outdoor seating, a fun and relaxed environment with a California-inspired décor and menu.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm