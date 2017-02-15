BelAir Cantina to open location in Madison

BelAir Cantina will open its first restaurant in Madison this summer, marking the sixth location for the Milwaukee-based Cali-Mex restaurant chain.

The Madison location will be located just east of the Capitol Square at 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the space formerly occupied by Francesca’s al Lago.

BelAir announced in October it would open its fifth location at The Corners of Brookfield in April.

BelAir is part of Toro, Toro, Toro, a restaurant group owned by Wisconsin natives Leslie Montemurro, Kristyn Eitel and Scott Johnson. The first restaurant opened in Milwaukee in 2010.

“BelAir fans have been asking us to come to Madison for a very long time, and we’ve been looking for the right space for almost a year,” Montemurro said. “We have a lot of respect for Madison restaurateurs and their commitment to innovation and using the freshest ingredients in their menus. This approach is right in line with our way of doing things. We’re excited to introduce our concept to the market.”

Plans for the new location include an area for outdoor seating, a fun and relaxed environment with a California-inspired décor and menu.