BCBG store in Pleasant Prairie to close

The BCBGMAXAZRIA store in Pleasant Prairie will soon close as the retailer shutters stores nationwide.

Parent company BCBG Max Azria Group filed for bankruptcy on March 1 and a joint venture of Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers appointed by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court is now conducting store closing sales at 118 of the BCBGMAXAZRIA, BCBGENERATION, BCBG FACTORY and HERVE LEGER locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The joint venture has not yet set the exact closing date for any of the stores.

The Pleasant Prairie location is in the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets shopping center at 11601 108th St. BCBG does not have any other freestanding Wisconsin locations. Eight Chicago-area stores also are included in the list of closings.

Founded in 1989, BCBG Max Azria is a designer brand sold online, in boutiques and in partner shops at top department stores worldwide. It is the latest retailer to undergo hardships as Americans do more of their shopping online from a wider variety of retailers. National retailers Milwaukee-based Bon-Ton Stores Inc. and Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. also have faced financial difficulties.

In addition to heavy price cuts on clothing, handbags and jewelry, store fixtures, furniture and equipment also will be for sale at the stores that are closing.

More than 300 retail stores will remain open in the reorganization.

“As part of our effort to realign BCBG, we made the difficult decision to reduce the total number of our retail stores,” said Marty Staff, interim acting chief executive officer. “For our more than 300 continuing retail and partner shops, BCBG is focused on the future by investing in our partner relationships, driving sales in our remaining stores, exploring licensing and wholesale opportunities, and expanding our digital reach.”