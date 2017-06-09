Bayshore Town Center names new manager

Bayshore Town Center in Glendale has its second general manager this year.

Scott Laslo, who has more than 25 years of experience in the mixed-use shopping center environment, has been named the new mall manager.

He comes to Bayshore Town Center from Birmingham, Alabama-based Bayer Properties LLC, which specializes in developing, leasing, managing and marketing mixed-use real estate properties nationwide.

While at Bayer, Laslo oversaw all aspects of the property/asset management department and managed approximately 10 million square feet of mixed-use space. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Laslo’s experience could be useful in the future, as New York-based Olshan Properties, which owns Bayshore, contemplates what is next for the north end of the mall.

Sears closed its 117,000-square-foot store and Sears Auto Center at Bayshore in December 2014. At the time, area real estate brokers said it was what Bayshore Town Center developers had been waiting for, so they could find an anchor that fit their vision to attract North Shore shoppers.

In May 2015, Olshan announced plans to develop 300,000 square feet of additional mixed-use property on the north end of Bayshore, which has not been as successful as the south end of the mall.

Real estate brokers have speculated that Total Wine & More and Nordstrom Rack are planned at the site.

Laslo replaces Austin Martin who was named general manager in March, but has since relocated to Egypt.