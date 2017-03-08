Baycom to relocate from West Allis to Pewaukee

Baycom Inc., a portfolio company of Brookfield-based OwnersEdge Inc., will move from its West Allis offices to a new facility in the city of Pewaukee.

The new 8,400-square-foot facility at W239 N2890 Pewaukee Road is designed to meet the requirements of Baycom’s business operations. The company provides mission-critical voice, mobile data and video solutions for public safety and commercial clients throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

A total of 21 employees will make the move from the company’s current facility at 11408 W. Lincoln Ave. in West Allis. That facility was part of Baycom’s acquisition of Milwaukee 2-Way Inc. in 2013.

Baycom also plans to add additional sales, marketing and technical employees, although it did not specify an exact number.

“As a leading technology provider in the state, it’s imperative we have a modern space that reflects our commitment to quality products and client service,” said Scott Johnson, Baycom director of technical operations. “Our new location allows us to showcase the lines we carry and deliver an improved client experience.”

Baycom and CC&N, another OwnersEdge company, will also establish a Fox Valley regional office in Menasha. The move will replace individual offices the companies have in Neenah and Appleton.

The moves are part of the strategic alignment between OwnersEdge companies. Green Bay-based Baycom and TourGuide Solutions were acquired by OwnersEdge in 2016, adding them to a portfolio that already included CC&N and NEXT Electric. All of the companies are 100 percent employee-owned ESOPs.

“Baycom and CC&N provide a number of complementary services to clients, so bringing the two companies closer together in Pewaukee and under one roof in the Fox Valley should deliver additional business integration opportunities,” said Lisa Reardon, OwnersEdge chairman, president and chief executive officer.