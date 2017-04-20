Barrett Lo Visionary Development partner building North Shore mansion

Barrett Lo Visionary Development co-owner Tan Lo is planning to build an 11,277-square-foot lakefront mansion in Fox Point.

Lo, the quiet business partner of Rick Barrett, has submitted plans to the village for the two-story home, which would replace the 9,317-square-foot home currently on the property.

Lo purchased the house on Beach Drive in December for $3.55 million, according to state records.

The new five-bedroom home will include a game room, theater room, sports room with golf turf flooring and pool house.

But the crown jewel of the house is the indoor basketball court on the second floor, which adds another 7,000 square feet to the home.

Lo has hired Atlanta-based William T. Baker to design the house. The general contractor for the project is Germantown-based Barenz Builders Inc.

“It’s going to be one of the finest houses in town,” Baker said. “I think it is so special that he is adding that court. He has two little boys, so it is going to be so fun for him and his family.”

The project will take 18 to 20 months to build, Baker said.

“I love doing work in Milwaukee, it’s a great town with good momentum in its downtown,” Baker said. “With the new arena and all of the new housing downtown, I think in five years it will be a completely different city than what it is today.”

Lo and Barrett developed and own the Moderne luxury apartment tower in the Park East Corridor and The Couture, a 44-story luxury apartment tower planned near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee that is slated to begin construction Dec. 4.

Lo also owns Brick 3 Pizza at 1107 N. Old World Third St.

When reached Thursday about his new home, Lo said he is excited about the project, but does not want to comment until he has all of the approvals in place from the village.

The Fox Point Building Board will review his request for the new residence on Friday.