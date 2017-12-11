Barnabas Business Center in Glendale sold for $4.5 million

Madison-based housing developer purchases property

by

December 11, 2017, 1:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/barnabas-business-center-in-glendale-sold-for-4-5-million/

The Barnabas Business Center office complex in Glendale, has been sold to a Madison and West Allis-based housing developer for $4.5 million, according to state records.

Barnabas Business Center

Barnabas Building Properties LLC, sold the 9.4-acre property at 4650 N. Port Washington Road to CRH Barnabas, LLC, which is registered to Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.

The property includes four buildings totaling approximately 114,600 square feet.

Cardinal develops homes in Wisconsin, Iowa, Colorado and Arizona. Representatives from the company could not immediately be reached.

Patrick Gallagher, Peter Langhoff and Max Schultz in CBRE’s Milwaukee office represented the seller.

“The buyer was attracted to the unique architecture with a picturesque setting along the Milwaukee River,”Gallagher said. “It has a number of stable, long-term tenants with some quality vacant space for upside potential.”

The Barnabas complex was constructed in 1922 by the Uihlein family (the owners of the Schlitz brewery). The complex was the former home of Eline’s Chocolate Company.

The site also includes additional land along the river that could be improved in the future.

The Barnabas Business Center office complex in Glendale, has been sold to a Madison and West Allis-based housing developer for $4.5 million, according to state records.

Barnabas Business Center

Barnabas Building Properties LLC, sold the 9.4-acre property at 4650 N. Port Washington Road to CRH Barnabas, LLC, which is registered to Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.

The property includes four buildings totaling approximately 114,600 square feet.

Cardinal develops homes in Wisconsin, Iowa, Colorado and Arizona. Representatives from the company could not immediately be reached.

Patrick Gallagher, Peter Langhoff and Max Schultz in CBRE’s Milwaukee office represented the seller.

“The buyer was attracted to the unique architecture with a picturesque setting along the Milwaukee River,”Gallagher said. “It has a number of stable, long-term tenants with some quality vacant space for upside potential.”

The Barnabas complex was constructed in 1922 by the Uihlein family (the owners of the Schlitz brewery). The complex was the former home of Eline’s Chocolate Company.

The site also includes additional land along the river that could be improved in the future.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Unions adjust to right-to-work reality

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm