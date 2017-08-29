AT&T puts downtown Milwaukee office tower up for sale

Company will remain tenant in the building

August 29, 2017, 11:47 AM

The iconic 20-story office tower in downtown Milwaukee developed by Wisconsin Bell in 1924 is on the market.

AT&T building at 722 N. Broadway

The 251,417-square-foot brick building at 722 N. Broadway is 100 percent occupied by AT&T and the company plans to remain in the building, said Daniel Jessup, executive vice president of JLL Milwaukee, the broker for the property.

“Given Milwaukee’s resurgence, this is an excellent time to bring this single-owner asset to market,” Jessup said “Located in the heart of the central business district, along the new streetcar route, this building represents an excellent opportunity for an owner/occupant or an investor to write the next chapter in its history.”

AT&T currently owns the building. Representatives from AT&T could not be reached.

In January, AT&T vacated the 176,960-square-foot Riverwood Corporate Center building in Pewaukee. The office was the home of the AT&T administrative offices. At the time, AT&T declined to say where the company was relocating its employees, but said AT&T was not reducing its workforce.

