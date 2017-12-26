AT&T data center in Pewaukee sold for $49.8 million

REIT paid more for the property four years ago

by

December 26, 2017, 12:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/att-data-center-in-pewaukee-sold-for-49-8-million/

An affiliate of Tampa, Florida-based Carter Validus, recently sold the AT&T data center in Pewaukee for $49.8 million, according to state records.

The building was purchased by Wilmington New Castle, Delaware-based Hudson DC Assets LLC.

The 142,952-square-foot building has 40,000 square feet of raised floor space and 60,000 square feet of supporting infrastructure and critical systems.

Carter Validus is a commercial real estate investment company that sponsors publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs).

A Carter Validus REIT paid more to acquire the AT&T data center in Pewaukee four years ago. In 2013, Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT Inc. purchased the facility at N15 W24250 S. Riverwood Dr. for $51.87 million from AT&T.

AT&T signed a 10-year lease for the building in 2013.

An affiliate of Tampa, Florida-based Carter Validus, recently sold the AT&T data center in Pewaukee for $49.8 million, according to state records.

The building was purchased by Wilmington New Castle, Delaware-based Hudson DC Assets LLC.

The 142,952-square-foot building has 40,000 square feet of raised floor space and 60,000 square feet of supporting infrastructure and critical systems.

Carter Validus is a commercial real estate investment company that sponsors publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs).

A Carter Validus REIT paid more to acquire the AT&T data center in Pewaukee four years ago. In 2013, Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT Inc. purchased the facility at N15 W24250 S. Riverwood Dr. for $51.87 million from AT&T.

AT&T signed a 10-year lease for the building in 2013.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing
Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing

How new consumer behaviors may impact your product line

by Tracy Meeks

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm