AT&T data center in Pewaukee sold for $49.8 million

An affiliate of Tampa, Florida-based Carter Validus, recently sold the AT&T data center in Pewaukee for $49.8 million, according to state records.

The building was purchased by Wilmington New Castle, Delaware-based Hudson DC Assets LLC.

The 142,952-square-foot building has 40,000 square feet of raised floor space and 60,000 square feet of supporting infrastructure and critical systems.

Carter Validus is a commercial real estate investment company that sponsors publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs).

A Carter Validus REIT paid more to acquire the AT&T data center in Pewaukee four years ago. In 2013, Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT Inc. purchased the facility at N15 W24250 S. Riverwood Dr. for $51.87 million from AT&T.

AT&T signed a 10-year lease for the building in 2013.