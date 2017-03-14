Art Bar plans expansion, restaurant at former West Bank Cafe space

Requesting MEDC loan for project

March 14, 2017, 12:56 PM

The owner of Art Bar in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood is hoping expand into the former West Bank Café building and open a restaurant.

The building, at 732 E. Burleigh St., is immediately east of the Art Bar building at 722 E Burleigh.

Donald Krause believes a new restaurant would be able to capture his current Art Bar customers and vice versa, according to documents filed with the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp.

He is requesting a $187,000 loan from MEDC for the project. The total project is estimated at $680,000 for the building renovations.

Krause said he would not comment on his plans for the new restaurant until the loan is approved.

West Bank Café closed in May 2015. Krause purchased the West Bank Cafe building that same month.

