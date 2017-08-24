Arcade bar planned for former Comedy Cafe building on Brady

Up-Down MKE will feature 1980s and 90s games and craft beer

August 24, 2017, 10:59 AM

The former Comedy Café building on Brady Street could become a new arcade bar and restaurant.

Des Moines, Iowa residents Joshua Ivey and Sam Summers are planning to open Up-Down MKE at 615 E. Brady St.

Inside of Up-Down in Des Moines taken from Facebook page.

The two have filed a liquor license with the city of Milwaukee and plan on opening the bar in February.

Ivey started Up-Down in 2011 in Des Moines. He has since expanded to Minneapolis and Kansas City.

According to its website, the bar features more than 40 arcade games from the 1980s and 1990s, pinball machines, skee-ball, Nintendo and Sega console gaming, life-size Jenga and connect four.

All games are 25 cents.

The bar also boasts “an extensive craft beer selection with 20 beers on tap and even more bottles and cans, as well as ‘80s and ‘90s inspired cocktails.”

Ivey and Summers could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Comedy Café moved from Brady Street, after nearly 30 years, to 1033 N. Old World 3rd St. in the summer of 2015.

Since then, the Brady Street building has been vacant. The building is still owned by Salvatore Safina, long-time owner of the Comedy Café.

Up-Down MKE is coming in at a time when the North Water Street area is becoming densely populated with new apartment buildings and businesses including the last phase of Mandel Group’s North End Project, The Rhythm apartments by New Land Enterprises and the redevelopment of the former Laacke & Joys building that includes Bader Rutter’s headquarters.

