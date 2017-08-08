Apartments planned on South 27th Street in Milwaukee

City, BID have been trying to encourage area revitalization

by

August 08, 2017, 10:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/apartments-planned-on-south-27th-street-in-milwaukee/

A developer is planning a 60-unit apartment complex on seven acres of vacant land northeast of South 27th Street and Interstate I-894 in the city of Milwaukee.

Rendering of the project by Stephen Perry Smith.

Nabil Salous, president of Salous Construction Management LLC, is seeking a zoning change for the property he owns at 4450 S. 27th St., just east of the Quality Suites Hotel.

Salous is planning a two-phase residential project that includes two, three-story buildings with 30 units in each building, according to plans submitted to the city.

The units will vary in size from one to four bedrooms ranging from 800 to 2,000 square feet, according to plans. There will be approximately 114 parking spaces for the residents and their guests.

Salous could not be reached for comment.

In the past, there has been an effort to develop the parcel into office space, however those plans never materialized.

Over the last two years, the city and The Historic 41 BID, which represents South 27th Street, have made an effort to revitalize the area.

In summer 2016, the city and the BID held a charrette with developers, residents and business owners to get public input on best uses for five sites including the former Chancery restaurant at 4624 S. 27th St. and the 160-year-old Wildenberg Hotel, 3774 S. 27th Street.

The city plan commission will consider Salous’s rezoning request on Aug. 14.

