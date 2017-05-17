Apartment project in Haylard Park moving forward

City Place project could include up to 90 market rate and affordable homes

by

May 17, 2017, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/apartment-project-in-haylard-park-moving-forward/

A plan to build up to 90 affordable and market rate apartments in Milwaukee’s Haylard Park neighborhood is moving forward.

Rendering of phase one of the City Place development.

The development, to be known as City Place, will be located on vacant land north of downtown Milwaukee between West Vine, West Walnut, North 5th and North 6th streets.

The project, which is being developed by Milwaukee-based Vangard Group and West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management, includes three new multifamily buildings.

City Place won conditional approval this week from the Milwaukee plan commission. On Thursday, the city’s Redevelopment Authority will vote on the purchase and sale agreement between the city and the developers for 19 properties within the project boundaries.

Representatives from Vangard Group and Cardinal Capital Management could not be reached for comment.

Once construction begins, the project will be completed in three phases, according to documents filed with the city.

Phase one, located at the intersection of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue, includes 51 apartments. Eight of the units will be market rate and 43 will have income restrictions. Along Fifth Street will be 12 town homes with individual entrances.

Phase two of the project will be located at the corner of 5th Street and Vine. It will include nine market rate, two-bedroom townhomes.

Phase three, located at the corner of 6th and Vine will include 30 market rate apartments and four townhomes.

A plan to build up to 90 affordable and market rate apartments in Milwaukee’s Haylard Park neighborhood is moving forward.

Rendering of phase one of the City Place development.

The development, to be known as City Place, will be located on vacant land north of downtown Milwaukee between West Vine, West Walnut, North 5th and North 6th streets.

The project, which is being developed by Milwaukee-based Vangard Group and West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management, includes three new multifamily buildings.

City Place won conditional approval this week from the Milwaukee plan commission. On Thursday, the city’s Redevelopment Authority will vote on the purchase and sale agreement between the city and the developers for 19 properties within the project boundaries.

Representatives from Vangard Group and Cardinal Capital Management could not be reached for comment.

Once construction begins, the project will be completed in three phases, according to documents filed with the city.

Phase one, located at the intersection of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue, includes 51 apartments. Eight of the units will be market rate and 43 will have income restrictions. Along Fifth Street will be 12 town homes with individual entrances.

Phase two of the project will be located at the corner of 5th Street and Vine. It will include nine market rate, two-bedroom townhomes.

Phase three, located at the corner of 6th and Vine will include 30 market rate apartments and four townhomes.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

What now?
What now?

Answer that question before employees head to the ER

by Paul Nobile

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Future Technology in the Workplace and Beyond
Wisconsin Club

05/19/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm