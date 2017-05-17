Apartment project in Haylard Park moving forward

A plan to build up to 90 affordable and market rate apartments in Milwaukee’s Haylard Park neighborhood is moving forward.

The development, to be known as City Place, will be located on vacant land north of downtown Milwaukee between West Vine, West Walnut, North 5th and North 6th streets.

The project, which is being developed by Milwaukee-based Vangard Group and West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management, includes three new multifamily buildings.

City Place won conditional approval this week from the Milwaukee plan commission. On Thursday, the city’s Redevelopment Authority will vote on the purchase and sale agreement between the city and the developers for 19 properties within the project boundaries.

Representatives from Vangard Group and Cardinal Capital Management could not be reached for comment.

Once construction begins, the project will be completed in three phases, according to documents filed with the city.

Phase one, located at the intersection of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue, includes 51 apartments. Eight of the units will be market rate and 43 will have income restrictions. Along Fifth Street will be 12 town homes with individual entrances.

Phase two of the project will be located at the corner of 5th Street and Vine. It will include nine market rate, two-bedroom townhomes.

Phase three, located at the corner of 6th and Vine will include 30 market rate apartments and four townhomes.