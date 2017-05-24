Apartment project at The Brewery moving forward

Milhaus Development purchases land for 274 units



May 24, 2017, 10:16 AM

The Indianapolis-based development firm planning two apartment buildings at the former Pabst Brewery complex near downtown Milwaukee has purchased the property for $3 million and is planning to begin construction this fall.

Rendering of The Brewery apartments.

Blocks 4 and 5 LLC, which is registered to Milhaus Development, purchased vacant land at 926 W. Juneau Ave. and 1003 W. Winnebago St., from Brewery Project LLC, according to state records.

In June, Milhaus Development submitted plans with the city to build two five-story apartment buildings on the parcels, totaling 274 units.

The apartments would range in size from 350-square-foot “eco-suites,” to studios to three-bedroom units. The eco-suites will cost under $1,000 a month. Three bedrooms will be around $2,400 a month, according to plans submitted last summer.

According to the company’s website, the $45 million project, named 10th and Juneau, is expected to begin in fall with a completion date of 2018.

The project also includes 7,000 square feet of first floor retail along Juneau Avenue.

