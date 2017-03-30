Milwaukee-based development firm Klein Development is planning to build an apartment building with 55 market-rate units near the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.

The $12.5 million project would be located at the northeast corner of Oakland Avenue and Locust Street.

Klein Development plans on combining two properties, 2900 N. Oakland and 2914 N. Oakland, for the building, according to documents submitted to the city.

The site is currently occupied by a Cousin’s Subs restaurant.

In addition to the apartments, the building will be 6,500 square feet of ground floor retail space and approximately 65 parking spaces, according to the proposal.

Michael Klein, of Klein Development, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The property is currently owned by Capri Oakland Property LLC and Oakland Avenue Association LLC.

Klein Development was planning a 10-story residential tower at a site formerly occupied by a Boys and Girls Club and a church, near Brady Street on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side but has modified plans to five-stories after neighbors were upset about the size of the project.

Klein Development was also going to develop a 10-story, $15 million apartment building on a vacant downtown site at 1027 N. Edison St., owned by the City of Milwaukee in 2015, but the proposal was later dropped when it was determined the parcel was too small.