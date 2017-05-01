Apartment building on Lower East Side sold for $3.4 million

A 14-unit apartment building on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side sold to an investor from Greece for $3.38 million.

The East Terrace Apartments at 1530 N. Jackson St., was sold by Milwaukee-based Wired Ventures LLC to Bluefields Holding LLC.

The property has an assessed value of $2.5 million, according to city records.

Highland Park, Illinois-based Blackwatch 68 Properties, a boutique real estate development firm, developed the East Terrace Apartments building in 2014. The property was sold by Timothy Dwyer and David Tighe at Ogden & Company, Inc.

At the time the 1530 building was built, it was one of several apartment developments being constructed on North Jackson Street. The 34-unit Avante Apartments at 1601 N. Jackson St. and the 20-unit Sage on Jackson at 1509 N. Jackson St. were also constructed.

A five-story apartment building at 1623-1639 N. Jackson St., is also proposed.

Nearby, The Rhythm, a 140-unit high-end apartment building at 1632 N. Water St., recently opened.