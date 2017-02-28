Amato planning new dealership in Glendale

Would include Chrysler, Dodge Ram and Jeep vehicles

by

February 28, 2017, 12:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/amato-planning-new-dealership-in-glendale/

The Amato Automotive Group is planning a new car dealership on Green Bay Avenue in Glendale.

Rendering of proposed dealership in Glendale.

Rendering of proposed dealership in Glendale.

The 4.5 acre site at 5858-66 and 5900-10 N. Green Bay Ave. would include a 47,672-square-foot building and space to hold 170 new cars and 76 used cars, according to a plan submitted to the city.

The site is across Green Bay Avenue from the Johnson Controls corporate campus in Glendale.

John Amato has five locations in the Milwaukee area including one at 5200 N. Port Washington Road in Glendale.

The new Glendale dealership would include Chrysler, Dodge Ram and Jeep vehicles and a business office, according to submitted plans.

The city will hold a public hearing on the project March 7 to consider a request to rezone the property  for the dealership.

