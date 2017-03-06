Action Power Sports to move to former Walmart building

Store closed in January 2016

March 06, 2017, 1:25 PM

A Waukesha-based motorcycle and action utility vehicle dealership purchased a vacant former Walmart Neighborhood Market building in the Town of Waukesha and plans on relocating in April.

Action Power Sports will move from 202 Travis Lane to the 42,167-square-foot former Walmart Neighborhood Market building at S14 W22605 Coral Drive.

Power Sports Properties LLC purchased the 15-acre property from Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust for $3.45 million. Mark Gorski with Judson and Associates represented Wal-Mart.

The new location will be about double the size of the Travis Lane location. Power Sports Properties LLC, also owns that property, according to Waukesha County tax records.

The Travis Lane property has an assessed value of $1 million.

The new property will be used for Action Power Sports’ new and used motorcycles, dirt bikes, 3-wheel roadsters, ATVs, side by side utility vehicles (UTVs), snowmobiles, waverunners and scooters, parts, accessories and apparel departments and full service repair shop, according to the company.

“The physical size of powersports vehicles manufacturers offer has increased in the last 5 years and the space we need to display them has to follow suit,” said Steve Scholler, owner of Action Power Sports.

The dealership currently has 30 employees and plans to add more, Scholler said.

Walmart closed its Coral Drive Neighborhood Market store in January 2016, after being open for three years. The store was part of a nation-wide decision to close 269 stores, including four in the Milwaukee area.

The closure of the Town of Waukesha store was a tough hit for the block. Next to the store, a former Jewel-Osco building had been vacant for eight years. Last summer, U-Haul purchased the 62,450-square-foot former Jewel-Osco building at an auction and is converting it into a storage facility.

