411 Building fetches nine figures in recent sale

One of the highest prices ever paid for a Milwaukee office building

by

July 06, 2017, 11:26 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/411-building-fetches-nine-figures-in-recent-sale/

Chicago-area real estate investment firm Middleton Partners paid $124.6 million for the 411 Building in downtown Milwaukee, one of the highest prices ever paid for a Milwaukee office building.

By comparison, U.S. Bank bought the 42-story U.S. Bank Center office tower for $203 million in late 1999. The sale price was also well above the building’s assessed value of $92.4 million, according to city records.

The six-figure sales price for the 30-story 411 Building office tower, which was built in 1987, is not only a sign that outside investors continue to have confidence in the Milwaukee market, but a win for the city of Milwaukee, said Rocky Marcoux commissioner of the Department of City Development.

The 411 Building in downtown Milwaukee.

“This demonstrates continued confidence in the marketplace,” Marcoux said. “It also signifies strength not only in the new buildings that are being constructed but our existing buildings. The investment from outside equity coming into the city is very encouraging.”

Middleton Partners purchased the 693,000-square-foot office tower at 411 E. Wisconsin Ave. from Stamford, Conn.-based Five Mile Capital Partners LLC.

Five Mile Capital Partners purchased the building in 2014 for $74.3 million and invested $17.3 million in the property.

The $124.6 million sale price is 67.7 percent higher than Five Mile paid for the building three years ago.

Chicago-based Riverview Realty Partners has managed the building for the last three years and overseen the renovations, which included upgrading the building’s elevator systems, HVAC system, lobby, roof and adjacent parking structures.

The property was 76 percent leased when it was acquired by Five Mile Capital in 2014. Today occupancy is at 89 percent and tenant leases have been extended. Matt Hunter and Jim Cavanaugh with CBRE handled the leasing for the property.

Since early 2016, the downtown Milwaukee market has seen several large office buildings change hands. In June 2016, the The Chase Tower, a 22-story office building at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, sold for $30.5 million to a Southfield, Mich.-based real estate investment group.

Last month, Chicago-based real estate investment firm Bentall Kennedy and Warba Bank, a Kuwaiti public shareholding company, paid $66.5 million for the ManpowerGroup corporate headquarters building at the Schlitz Park complex in downtown Milwaukee.

Last year, Associated Bank purchased the 28-story Milwaukee Center office building for $60.5 million.

Also last year, the 34-story 100 East office tower downtown was sold to Santa Monica, California-based Hertz Investment Group for $78 million, as part of a four-property portfolio deal.

Chicago-area real estate investment firm Middleton Partners paid $124.6 million for the 411 Building in downtown Milwaukee, one of the highest prices ever paid for a Milwaukee office building.

By comparison, U.S. Bank bought the 42-story U.S. Bank Center office tower for $203 million in late 1999. The sale price was also well above the building’s assessed value of $92.4 million, according to city records.

The six-figure sales price for the 30-story 411 Building office tower, which was built in 1987, is not only a sign that outside investors continue to have confidence in the Milwaukee market, but a win for the city of Milwaukee, said Rocky Marcoux commissioner of the Department of City Development.

The 411 Building in downtown Milwaukee.

“This demonstrates continued confidence in the marketplace,” Marcoux said. “It also signifies strength not only in the new buildings that are being constructed but our existing buildings. The investment from outside equity coming into the city is very encouraging.”

Middleton Partners purchased the 693,000-square-foot office tower at 411 E. Wisconsin Ave. from Stamford, Conn.-based Five Mile Capital Partners LLC.

Five Mile Capital Partners purchased the building in 2014 for $74.3 million and invested $17.3 million in the property.

The $124.6 million sale price is 67.7 percent higher than Five Mile paid for the building three years ago.

Chicago-based Riverview Realty Partners has managed the building for the last three years and overseen the renovations, which included upgrading the building’s elevator systems, HVAC system, lobby, roof and adjacent parking structures.

The property was 76 percent leased when it was acquired by Five Mile Capital in 2014. Today occupancy is at 89 percent and tenant leases have been extended. Matt Hunter and Jim Cavanaugh with CBRE handled the leasing for the property.

Since early 2016, the downtown Milwaukee market has seen several large office buildings change hands. In June 2016, the The Chase Tower, a 22-story office building at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, sold for $30.5 million to a Southfield, Mich.-based real estate investment group.

Last month, Chicago-based real estate investment firm Bentall Kennedy and Warba Bank, a Kuwaiti public shareholding company, paid $66.5 million for the ManpowerGroup corporate headquarters building at the Schlitz Park complex in downtown Milwaukee.

Last year, Associated Bank purchased the 28-story Milwaukee Center office building for $60.5 million.

Also last year, the 34-story 100 East office tower downtown was sold to Santa Monica, California-based Hertz Investment Group for $78 million, as part of a four-property portfolio deal.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm