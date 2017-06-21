228-unit apartment development planned in New Berlin

Continental Properties would develop and manage

June 21, 2017, 11:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/228-unit-apartment-development-planned-in-new-berlin/

A 228-unit apartment development is being proposed on the southeast corner of Greenfield Avenue and Moorland Road in New Berlin.

Springs at New Berlin rendering.

The project, Springs at New Berlin, would be developed on 27 acres by Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties.

It includes 5.4 acres of commercial development on the north side of the property that could include retail, restaurants or grocery, according to plans submitted to the city.

The one, two and three-bedroom apartments would be built in 19 two-story townhouse-style buildings.

The apartment complex would include a 3,700-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center and coffee bar. There would be an outdoor pool and barbecue area.

The New Berlin Plan Commission will review the conceptual plan on Thursday.

