151-acre site along I-94 in Delafield listed for sale

Property has been owned by single family for more than 100 years

by

February 22, 2017, 11:06 AM

A 151-acre site along Interstate 94 in the Town of Delafield that has been owned by one family since the mid-1800s is on the market for $9.5 million.

Delafield Site - Marketing Aerial

The site for sale is located on the north side of I-94 in the Town of Delafield

The Barry Company has listed the property at I-94 and Golf Road, west of Elmhurst Road and Western Lakes Golf Club, on behalf of The Thomas Family.

“The timing is right and the market is decent right now,” said Kevin Barry who has listed the property along with James Young.

The site features 3,300 feet of interstate frontage and the property is zoned commercial residential. Barry said the site is ideal for medical or office development along the interstate and residential development on the northern portion of the site.

“It is one of the most unique and prominent sites to come available in Waukesha County,” Barry said. “It fills a large void along I-94 and sits in the heart of Lake Country.”

