Wayne Brady to headline Laugh It Up Milwaukee 2018

Comedian and performer Wayne Brady will headline Laugh It Up Milwaukee 2018, an annual fundraiser organized by the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center.

Brady, an Emmy winner and current host of CBS game show “Let’s Make A Deal,” will perform at Laugh It Up Milwaukee’s sixth edition on Jan. 27 at the Riverside Theater. Proceeds will benefit the JCC and Safe & Sound.

“Not only has Laugh It Up Milwaukee grown to be a signature event on the community’s social, cultural, and performance calendars – it has become the embodiment of everything we at the JCC aspire: partnering to build a healthier Milwaukee,” said Mark Shapiro, JCC president and chief executive officer.

Well known for his role on ABC improv show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” Brady also recently starred as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” in Chicago.

Past headliners at Laugh It Up Milwaukee have included Seth Meyers, Susie Essman and Richard Lewis, Martin Short, Howie Mandel and Patton Oswalt. Past events have raised more than $500,000 collectively for community programs that combat cancer, bullying, hunger and intolerance.

Tickets, which range from $45 to $95, will be available on Nov. 9.