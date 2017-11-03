Walmart gives $364,000 in grants to state organizations fighting hunger

Walmart and its foundation distributed $364,000 in grants this week to nine Wisconsin nonprofits that help combat hunger.

The company awarded the grants at a Fighting Hunger Together event at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. During the celebration, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, the nonprofit representatives and Walmart associates joined together to pack donation bags to help feed individuals and families in need.

“The best solutions to our state’s toughest challenges usually come not from government, but from the compassion of our communities,” Kleefisch said. “That’s why I appreciate Walmart and our non-profit food pantries’ partnership to alleviate hunger across Wisconsin. By working together as corporations and communities, by emphasizing person-to-person care and investment in individuals, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.”

Area nonprofits receiving a Walmart Foundation State Giving grant include:

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin received $50,000 to support its Fresh Mobile Pantry Program, which brings nutritious food to families and individuals facing hunger in areas of high need throughout eastern Wisconsin. The Fresh Mobile Pantry program expands Feeding America’s capacity to distribute food by removing barriers that prevent access to underserved areas.

Friedens Community Ministries received $30,000 to support its food pantry network, which feeds individuals in need throughout the Milwaukee area.

Hope Center received $36,000 to enhance its effort to address hunger in Waukesha County. The grant will provide warm breakfasts, lunches and dinners for women, men and children through the center's outreach meal program and day center programs.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin received a $40,000 grant to support its FoodShare Outreach Program, an initiative that helps individuals with the application process for FoodShare benefits.

United Community Center received a $25,000 grant to support its Senior Center Meal Program, which is the largest senior meal site and the only site open seven days a week in Milwaukee County.