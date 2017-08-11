Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation expanding nationally

Will host events, marketing campaigns across the country

by

August 11, 2017, 10:34 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/vince-lombardi-cancer-foundation-expanding-nationally/

Milwaukee-based Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation has announced it is expanding its work nationally.

The foundation, which launched in 1971 to support cancer research and education in memory of former Green Bay Packers Coach Vince Lombardi, has primarily raised funds through events in southeastern Wisconsin until now.

The Vince Lombardi statue outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Photo: Ffooter/Shutterstock.

The foundation now will host events and execute marketing campaigns across the country, said Ben Haas, board president-elect of the foundation.

“For so long, this is something we’ve aspired to do,” Haas said. “We now have the ability to fight against cancer in any area of the state or any region of the country that we see fit.”

To date, the foundation has raised $19 million in support of cancer research and innovation. Its flagship events include the Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence Dinner Ball, a food and wine event and the Lombardi Walk/Run.

“We feel that, in order to give more money in our own community, as well as communities across the country, we need to extend our brand,” Haas said. “It allows us to explore having events at the Super Bowl or have events in Alabama or anywhere that we choose and attract different partners from different regions of the country.”

The foundation is working with Pewaukee-based Capture Marketing in its rebranding effort. 

News

