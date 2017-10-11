UPAF taps three business leaders to head 2018 campaign

Jim Borris, Susan Martin and Dave Vetta will co-chair campaign

October 11, 2017, 11:47 AM

On the heels of a record 50th anniversary campaign, United Performing Arts Fund has selected three business leaders to head its 2018 campaign.

The campaign co-chairs are Jim Borris, president and CEO of Zilber Ltd.; Susan Martin, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of WEC Energy Group; and Dave Vetta, Milwaukee region advisory board chair at First Business Bank.  

“UPAF is always fortunate to attract powerhouse co-chairs for our annual campaign and 2018 will be no different,” said Deanna Tillisch, president and CEO of UPAF. “Our 15-week campaign is an opportunity to celebrate the performing arts, and make the case for their significant contribution to the quality of life we enjoy in the Milwaukee area. Jim, Susan and Dave will bring much energy to the campaign and will work diligently to spread our message on the importance of UPAF.”

UPAF is an umbrella nonprofit that solicits donations on behalf of 15 local performing arts organizations, including the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and the Milwaukee Ballet. UPAF’s campaign this year raised more than $12.2 million.

The 2018 campaign is scheduled to run from March 5 to June 13.

