United Way sets $60.25 million community campaign goal

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has set a goal of $60.25 million for its annual community campaign.

The goal was announced Wednesday at a campaign kickoff event at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

“United Way is about being part of something greater,” said Mary Lou Young, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “United Way fights for those who need a voice and we surround the community’s most critical problems by focusing on the root causes of issues and responding to immediate basic needs.”

The campaign runs through Dec. 15. Results will be announced at a celebration hosted by ManpowerGroup.

The organization’s 2016 campaign pulled in $60.13 million, about $5,500 more than its goal and $64,000 more than it raised the previous year.

This year’s community campaign co-chairs are Sheila Cochran, Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO retiree; Matthew Levatich, president and chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson Motor Company; Jay Magulski, president and CEO of Landmark Credit Union; and Jonas Prising, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup.

United Way invests in more than 220 programs and more than 110 partner agencies with a focus on health, education, and financial stability. Investments from the organization cover a four county region, including Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties.

The organization also announced its volunteerism goal of 23,000 volunteer hours to be completed during its “Season of Caring,” which runs from August through December.

“Volunteers transform communities,” said Darienne Driver, Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent and volunteer engagement committee chair. “United Way values the gift of volunteer time and the impact it can make in the life of a child, for someone who is struggling to meet their basic needs, and the community as a whole. I encourage everyone to become a volunteer and to participate in United Way’s Season of Caring.”