United Way sets $60.25 million community campaign goal

Last year's campaign pulled in $60.13 million

by

August 31, 2017, 12:14 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/united-way-sets-60-25-million-community-campaign-goal/

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has set a goal of $60.25 million for its annual community campaign.

The goal was announced Wednesday at a campaign kickoff event at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County 2017 Community Campaign co-chairs Sheila Cochran, Matthew Levatich, Jay Magulski and Jonas Prising.

“United Way is about being part of something greater,” said Mary Lou Young, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “United Way fights for those who need a voice and we surround the community’s most critical problems by focusing on the root causes of issues and responding to immediate basic needs.”

The campaign runs through Dec. 15. Results will be announced at a celebration hosted by ManpowerGroup.

The organization’s 2016 campaign pulled in $60.13 million, about $5,500 more than its goal and $64,000 more than it raised the previous year.

This year’s community campaign co-chairs are Sheila Cochran, Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO retiree; Matthew Levatich, president and chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson Motor Company; Jay Magulski, president and CEO of Landmark Credit Union; and Jonas Prising, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup.

United Way invests in more than 220 programs and more than 110 partner agencies with a focus on health, education, and financial stability. Investments from the organization cover a four county region, including Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties.

The organization also announced its volunteerism goal of 23,000 volunteer hours to be completed during its “Season of Caring,” which runs from August through December.

“Volunteers transform communities,” said Darienne Driver, Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent and volunteer engagement committee chair. “United Way values the gift of volunteer time and the impact it can make in the life of a child, for someone who is struggling to meet their basic needs, and the community as a whole. I encourage everyone to become a volunteer and to participate in United Way’s Season of Caring.”

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has set a goal of $60.25 million for its annual community campaign.

The goal was announced Wednesday at a campaign kickoff event at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County 2017 Community Campaign co-chairs Sheila Cochran, Matthew Levatich, Jay Magulski and Jonas Prising.

“United Way is about being part of something greater,” said Mary Lou Young, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “United Way fights for those who need a voice and we surround the community’s most critical problems by focusing on the root causes of issues and responding to immediate basic needs.”

The campaign runs through Dec. 15. Results will be announced at a celebration hosted by ManpowerGroup.

The organization’s 2016 campaign pulled in $60.13 million, about $5,500 more than its goal and $64,000 more than it raised the previous year.

This year’s community campaign co-chairs are Sheila Cochran, Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO retiree; Matthew Levatich, president and chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson Motor Company; Jay Magulski, president and CEO of Landmark Credit Union; and Jonas Prising, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup.

United Way invests in more than 220 programs and more than 110 partner agencies with a focus on health, education, and financial stability. Investments from the organization cover a four county region, including Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties.

The organization also announced its volunteerism goal of 23,000 volunteer hours to be completed during its “Season of Caring,” which runs from August through December.

“Volunteers transform communities,” said Darienne Driver, Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent and volunteer engagement committee chair. “United Way values the gift of volunteer time and the impact it can make in the life of a child, for someone who is struggling to meet their basic needs, and the community as a whole. I encourage everyone to become a volunteer and to participate in United Way’s Season of Caring.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm