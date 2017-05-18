United Way recognizes community leaders with Philanthropic 5 awards

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced the winners of its annual Philanthropic 5 awards, which recognize community leaders who work for change in the community.

The organization is celebrating its 10th year of the Philanthropic 5 awards, which will be awarded at a ceremony on June 8. Created by United Way’s Emerging Leaders Council, the awards recognize five community leaders in their 20s, 30s or 40s and one youth under 21, who give, advocate and volunteer for change throughout the community.

Each winner is awarded $500 to donate to the charity of their choice and the Philanthropic Youth winner is awarded with a $500 scholarship for continuing education.

The 2017 winners are:

Danielle Bergner , Michael Best & Friedrich LLP: Through her work at Michael Best & Friedrich and with CORE El Centro, Inc., Bergner works to impact the areas of education, health and community development. Bergner has served as board president of CORE El Centro, which works to improve lives through holistic health care and nutrition by supporting programs like Integrative Health, Acupuncture, and Thriving with Cancer.

, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP: Craig Cerbins , First Business Bank – Milwaukee: Cerbins dived into the local nonprofit community as a United Way loaned executive after moving to Milwaukee in 2011. Soon after, Cerbins connected with Meta House and co-founded the Young Leaders Board, through which he has helped engage young professionals around local causes. Recently, Cerbins became vice chair of the committee and co-chair of the Advancing Advocates Council for The Women’s Center. Cerbins also lends his professional skills to the finance committees for Meta House and The Women’s Center.

, First Business Bank – Milwaukee: Melissa Goins , Maures Development Group, LLC: Goins has earned a reputation in Milwaukee for being a real estate developer who successfully addresses the challenge of revitalizing blighted neighborhoods. As a business and nonprofit leader, philanthropist, volunteer, and woman of color, Goins has become a model and mentor in the community. She lends her time to several community organizations, including CUPED Corp. and Penfield Children’s Center. She has received numerous recognitions for her leadership.

, Maures Development Group, LLC: Emma Paulson, Emma Rose – A Patient Helping Patients: After being diagnosed with Leukemia at age 16, Paulson started a Facebook-based foundation called Emma Rose – A Patient Helping Patients. The foundation provides 50 to 70 care packages each month to cancer patients at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. At 21, Paulson was in nursing school studying to be a pediatric oncology nurse when she found out that her cancer has returned. Paulson is scheduled to have a bone marrow transplant this month and her brother will be her donor. Paulson continues to bring gifts to children with cancer.

– A Patient Helping Patients: Rebecca Stoner , ACTS Housing: Stoner has long been recruiting her family and friends to donate and volunteer for a number of housing-related causes. Currently serving as the director of development for ACTS Housing, she considers her role a vocation. Outside of ACTS Housing, she is active in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, where she co-directs the community garden with her husband. Stoner also sits on the executive committee of the Milwaukee Global Shapers hub and serves as a support person for the Milwaukee Jesuit Volunteer Corps community.

, ACTS Housing: Kalan R. Haywood, II, president of the City of Milwaukee Youth Council: As president of the City of Milwaukee Youth Council, Haywood advocates for the needs of city youth by recommending changes in laws and policies to make the community a better place for young people. A senior at Rufus King High School, Haywood also serves as a youth leader with Urban Underground. He is a student ambassador and member of the National Junior Honor Society.