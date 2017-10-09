United Way names Amy Lindner as president

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County today announced Amy Lindner as its new president.

Lindner will take on her new position Jan. 1, 2018. United Way’s board of directors intends to elect Lindner as president and CEO in January 2019, the organization said in a news release. Until then, current CEO Mary Lou Young will continue in her role.

Lindner is currently executive director of Meta House, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that provides alcohol and drug abuse treatment services designed for women.

“We conducted a rigorous search process, including a thorough review of the qualifications and criteria needed for our next leader,” said Greg Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corp. and chairman of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Board. “Amy is a strategic thinker experienced in managing complexity and solving problems.”

Marcus said Lindner will report to Young until January 2019 as the organization works “on enterprise-wide United Way Worldwide digital engagement initiatives.”

Lindner previously represented businesses in intellectual property and other business disputes at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, during which she served as chair of the Wisconsin State Bar Intellectual Property Section. She was recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

Lindner has received various other recognitions, including being named a fellow by the Wisconsin Law Foundation, a 2014 Community Leader by the Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee, a 2013 Women in the Law by the Wisconsin Law Journal and a 2012 Philanthropic 5 winner by the United Way of Greater Milwaukee. Lindner will be United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s first Latina president, the organization noted.

“I am deeply honored to lead United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and build on its rich history of strengthening our local communities,” Lindner said. “I look forward to working with Mary Lou Young, one of the most wonderful leaders in our community, as well as United Way staff, and our agency partners, so that together we can fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our local community.”