United Way initiative will engage business leaders to address community’s biases

Follows model of former Milwaukee Mosaic Project

by

September 28, 2017, 2:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/united-way-initiative-will-engage-business-leaders-to-address-communitys-biases/

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has announced the launch of an initiative aimed at addressing and solving biases in the community, re-upping an effort previously spearheaded by the Jewish Federation of Milwaukee and Greater Milwaukee Foundation. 

The initiative, called Partnership MKE, will build on the model of the Milwaukee Mosaic Project, a program that paired community and business executives across “social divides” in the community and guided them through a one-year process of learning and relationship building. It was based on the idea that the participants could use their influence to enact change in their businesses and organizations. 

Mary Lou Young

The Jewish Federation of Milwaukee and Greater Milwaukee Foundation launched the Mosaic Project in 2000. It ended in 2010. 

Partnership MKE organizers now are looking to re-engage with the more than 600 alumni of the Mosaic Project, helping them take action steps related to what they learned during the process.

A new cohort of about 80 pairs will then begin the Partnership MKE program in July 2018.  The program will take participants through curriculum from the YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin and the Anti-Defamation League of Chicago.

While the Mosaic Project focused mostly on race issues, Partnership MKE will address biases in all forms, including gender, said Joel Peterson, manager of diversity development and community engagement with United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

“There are so many divides in the community right now,” Peterson said. “Hate crimes are at an all-time high. So we’re interested in pairing community and business leaders again and taking them through the same type of process, but not focusing solely on race — focusing on a lot of biases and many divides within our community.”

By learning about different cultures, Peterson said, business leaders can take those lessons and apply them in their professional decisions and advocate for various communities.

“Our mission is to promote and nurture experiences and encounters with individuals, with a goal of building authentic relationships across the divides that exist within our community,” said Mary Lou Young, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

United Way and the Milwaukee Jewish Federation will promote the initiative at the Milwaukee Film Festival, which runs through Oct. 12, with a screening and panel discussion of the documentary “Big Sonia.”

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has announced the launch of an initiative aimed at addressing and solving biases in the community, re-upping an effort previously spearheaded by the Jewish Federation of Milwaukee and Greater Milwaukee Foundation. 

The initiative, called Partnership MKE, will build on the model of the Milwaukee Mosaic Project, a program that paired community and business executives across “social divides” in the community and guided them through a one-year process of learning and relationship building. It was based on the idea that the participants could use their influence to enact change in their businesses and organizations. 

Mary Lou Young

The Jewish Federation of Milwaukee and Greater Milwaukee Foundation launched the Mosaic Project in 2000. It ended in 2010. 

Partnership MKE organizers now are looking to re-engage with the more than 600 alumni of the Mosaic Project, helping them take action steps related to what they learned during the process.

A new cohort of about 80 pairs will then begin the Partnership MKE program in July 2018.  The program will take participants through curriculum from the YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin and the Anti-Defamation League of Chicago.

While the Mosaic Project focused mostly on race issues, Partnership MKE will address biases in all forms, including gender, said Joel Peterson, manager of diversity development and community engagement with United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

“There are so many divides in the community right now,” Peterson said. “Hate crimes are at an all-time high. So we’re interested in pairing community and business leaders again and taking them through the same type of process, but not focusing solely on race — focusing on a lot of biases and many divides within our community.”

By learning about different cultures, Peterson said, business leaders can take those lessons and apply them in their professional decisions and advocate for various communities.

“Our mission is to promote and nurture experiences and encounters with individuals, with a goal of building authentic relationships across the divides that exist within our community,” said Mary Lou Young, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

United Way and the Milwaukee Jewish Federation will promote the initiative at the Milwaukee Film Festival, which runs through Oct. 12, with a screening and panel discussion of the documentary “Big Sonia.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm