United Way CEO to retire

Search is underway for Mary Lou Young’s replacement

by

May 10, 2017, 2:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/united-way-ceo-to-retire/

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced today its president and CEO Mary Lou Young will retire at the end of the year.

Young has led the organization since 2009, steering it through the merger of United Way of Greater Milwaukee and United Way of Waukesha County in 2015.

Mary Lou Young

The organization’s annual campaign grew significantly during Young’s tenure — from $45.5 million in 2009, to more than $60 million in 2016, according to a news release.

“Since July of 2009, Mary Lou has been the driving force behind so many successful impact strategies and partnerships that exist in our community,” said Greg Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corporation and chairman of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Board.

Prior to joining United Way, Young headed global community relations for Rockwell Automation, where she managed Rockwell’s philanthropic budget. She retired from Rockwell in 2009.

The search for Young’s replacement is now underway. The search committee will include board members Greg Marcus, Cory Nettles, Bruce McDonald, Lynn Sprangers, David Lubar and Sheila Cochran.

“Our search committee will look for a strong, vibrant candidate for President and CEO,” Marcus said. “Someone who can build on the success of the organization, and lead strategic and collaborative development to advance the mission in the years ahead.”

 

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced today its president and CEO Mary Lou Young will retire at the end of the year.

Young has led the organization since 2009, steering it through the merger of United Way of Greater Milwaukee and United Way of Waukesha County in 2015.

Mary Lou Young

The organization’s annual campaign grew significantly during Young’s tenure — from $45.5 million in 2009, to more than $60 million in 2016, according to a news release.

“Since July of 2009, Mary Lou has been the driving force behind so many successful impact strategies and partnerships that exist in our community,” said Greg Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corporation and chairman of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Board.

Prior to joining United Way, Young headed global community relations for Rockwell Automation, where she managed Rockwell’s philanthropic budget. She retired from Rockwell in 2009.

The search for Young’s replacement is now underway. The search committee will include board members Greg Marcus, Cory Nettles, Bruce McDonald, Lynn Sprangers, David Lubar and Sheila Cochran.

“Our search committee will look for a strong, vibrant candidate for President and CEO,” Marcus said. “Someone who can build on the success of the organization, and lead strategic and collaborative development to advance the mission in the years ahead.”

 

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced today its president and CEO Mary Lou Young will retire at the end of the year.

Young has led the organization since 2009, steering it through the merger of United Way of Greater Milwaukee and United Way of Waukesha County in 2015.

Mary Lou Young

The organization’s annual campaign grew significantly during Young’s tenure — from $45.5 million in 2009, to more than $60 million in 2016, according to a news release.

“Since July of 2009, Mary Lou has been the driving force behind so many successful impact strategies and partnerships that exist in our community,” said Greg Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corporation and chairman of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Board.

Prior to joining United Way, Young headed global community relations for Rockwell Automation, where she managed Rockwell’s philanthropic budget. She retired from Rockwell in 2009.

The search for Young’s replacement is now underway. The search committee will include board members Greg Marcus, Cory Nettles, Bruce McDonald, Lynn Sprangers, David Lubar and Sheila Cochran.

“Our search committee will look for a strong, vibrant candidate for President and CEO,” Marcus said. “Someone who can build on the success of the organization, and lead strategic and collaborative development to advance the mission in the years ahead.”

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm