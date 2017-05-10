United Way CEO to retire

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced today its president and CEO Mary Lou Young will retire at the end of the year.

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced today its president and CEO Mary Lou Young will retire at the end of the year.

Young has led the organization since 2009, steering it through the merger of United Way of Greater Milwaukee and United Way of Waukesha County in 2015.

The organization’s annual campaign grew significantly during Young’s tenure — from $45.5 million in 2009, to more than $60 million in 2016, according to a news release.

“Since July of 2009, Mary Lou has been the driving force behind so many successful impact strategies and partnerships that exist in our community,” said Greg Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corporation and chairman of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Board.

Prior to joining United Way, Young headed global community relations for Rockwell Automation, where she managed Rockwell’s philanthropic budget. She retired from Rockwell in 2009.

The search for Young’s replacement is now underway. The search committee will include board members Greg Marcus, Cory Nettles, Bruce McDonald, Lynn Sprangers, David Lubar and Sheila Cochran.

“Our search committee will look for a strong, vibrant candidate for President and CEO,” Marcus said. “Someone who can build on the success of the organization, and lead strategic and collaborative development to advance the mission in the years ahead.”

