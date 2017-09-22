Thrivent Financial members give back on Generosity Day

Volunteers completed 200 projects in several Wisconsin communities

September 22, 2017, 11:06 AM

Thousands of Thrivent Financial members and community volunteers recently spent a day giving back to local communities as part of the financial services organization’s inaugural Generosity Day. 

Volunteers in Milwaukee do yard work during Thrivent Financial’s Generosity Day.

Thrivent members joined other community members to serve churches, schools, senior living facilities, parks and public spaces and libraries in 81 cities across Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, Wausau, La Crosse, Madison, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine, Watertown and Burlington.

The volunteers completed 200 projects, including 77 fundraisers, 98 service activities and 25 educational projects. About 2,400 volunteers clocked in a total of 9,629 hours of service.

The total estimated economic impact from the day was $123,650, according to Thrivent Financial.

Some of the activities included helping repair owner-occupied homes in Milwaukee’s Washington Park neighborhood with Habitat for Humanity, partnering with United Way of Racine County’s Day of Caring, teaming up with churches to support Lake Geneva organizations, and helping raise money for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer through the Brewers Mini-Marathon.

