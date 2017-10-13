Thousands to participate in Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s On the Table forum

Topics will include education, workforce development, health care

October 13, 2017, 10:47 AM

More than 5,000 people across southeastern Wisconsin are expected to participate in a regionwide forum on Oct. 17 aimed at creating a conversation around improving the quality of life in the area.

Community leaders gathered on the roof of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to announce the launch of On the Table

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s On the Table Greater Milwaukee initiative will have people gather in small groups throughout Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties for a meal and conversation about improving the community.

A host of businesses and organizations have signed on to the initiative, including GE Healthcare, Rockwell Automation Inc., the Milwaukee Bucks, Aurora Health Care, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Greater Milwaukee Committee, Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee and others.

Topics will vary among groups, ranging from education to health care to workforce development. Each group will talk about what’s of mutual interest.

The Marcus Corp. will hold a “Super Chat,” which will include 30 simultaneous table conversations, each on a different topic, at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday morning.

NEWaukee will host a “Mega-table” in the evening, which will include a meetup style event with conversation led by “celebrity” hosts in the Milwaukee City Hall rotunda.

More information is available at onthetablemke.org.

