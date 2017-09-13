Summerfest unveils plans for new north gate

Construction of north gate, community plaza begins Monday

by

September 13, 2017, 2:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/summerfest-unveils-plans-for-new-north-gate/

Reconstruction of Summerfest’s north entry gate and the creation of a new community plaza adjacent to Urban Park begins Monday, which festival operators hope will better connect Henry Maier Festival Park to downtown Milwaukee.

Rendering by Eppstein Uhen Architects

The project is part of the sponsorship Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced in January with Madison-based American Family Insurance. The deal also replaced the longstanding Marcus Amphitheater name.

Eppstein Uhen Architects is the lead designer, with Pierce Engineering performing the structural engineering and CG Schmidt managing construction.

The project will be complete in time for the 2018 Summerfest season.

“We are thrilled to continue to be a part of the exciting developments taking place on Milwaukee’s lakefront,” Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival, said in a statement. “This new entry way to Henry Maier Festival Park will enhance the festival experience for our fans, as well thousands in our community who visit the lakefront.”

The Summerfest project will be part of several lakefront improvements that also includes the Lakefront Gateway Plaza project.

Aerial rendering by Eppstein Uhen Architects

Milwaukee-based engineering firm GRAEF was selected in October 2015 by a group of downtown and lakefront “stakeholders” as the winning design for the project planned for a 1.5-acre site between the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Summerfest grounds.

A fundraising campaign for the $26 million project was expected to begin early this year.

Jeff Fleming, spokesman for the Milwaukee Department of City Development, said the project is at an important juncture.

“We have completed public meetings around the city, and we are finalizing the roles and identities of the key partners we are relying on to raise the money needed to realize the vision,” Fleming said.

Reconstruction of Summerfest’s north entry gate and the creation of a new community plaza adjacent to Urban Park begins Monday, which festival operators hope will better connect Henry Maier Festival Park to downtown Milwaukee.

Rendering by Eppstein Uhen Architects

The project is part of the sponsorship Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced in January with Madison-based American Family Insurance. The deal also replaced the longstanding Marcus Amphitheater name.

Eppstein Uhen Architects is the lead designer, with Pierce Engineering performing the structural engineering and CG Schmidt managing construction.

The project will be complete in time for the 2018 Summerfest season.

“We are thrilled to continue to be a part of the exciting developments taking place on Milwaukee’s lakefront,” Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival, said in a statement. “This new entry way to Henry Maier Festival Park will enhance the festival experience for our fans, as well thousands in our community who visit the lakefront.”

The Summerfest project will be part of several lakefront improvements that also includes the Lakefront Gateway Plaza project.

Aerial rendering by Eppstein Uhen Architects

Milwaukee-based engineering firm GRAEF was selected in October 2015 by a group of downtown and lakefront “stakeholders” as the winning design for the project planned for a 1.5-acre site between the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Summerfest grounds.

A fundraising campaign for the $26 million project was expected to begin early this year.

Jeff Fleming, spokesman for the Milwaukee Department of City Development, said the project is at an important juncture.

“We have completed public meetings around the city, and we are finalizing the roles and identities of the key partners we are relying on to raise the money needed to realize the vision,” Fleming said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm