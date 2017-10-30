Summerfest Rock ‘n Sole Run discontinued

Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced today that its annual Rock ‘n Sole Run will not return in 2018.

Launched in 2011, the annual event drew thousands of runners along the lakefront, ending at Henry Maier Festival Park. It included a half marathon, quarter marathon and 5K routes. It also featured a Kids Run To Read race, held in partnership with SHARP Literacy, Inc. BMO Harris Bank was the event’s presenting sponsor.

Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, said the organization made the decision to end the race after examining its events and charitable involvement.

“We felt it was time for new creative ideas and look forward to reviewing a variety of community initiatives, including music education outreach events,” Smiley said.

Over the past seven years, the event drew 52,000 runners. Proceeds benefited various charities including Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, One Fund Boston, Inc. and the Summerfest Foundation.